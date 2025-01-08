Netflix drops fresh behind-the-scenes photos from Squid Game S2 shoot

Streaming platform Netflix has dropped fresh behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the popular Emmy Award-winning Korean thriller series Squid Game Season 2. Featuring actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee-Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, the photos offer a glimpse into on-set camaraderie and candid moments shared by the cast and crew. Take a look.

Actors Lee-Byung-hun and Lee Jung-jae, who reprised their roles as Front Man and Seong Gi-hun this season, were engrossed in a conversation between shots.

The Train to Busan actor Gong Yoo, who made a special appearance as a mysterious Salesman in both seasons of Squid Game, prepared for a scene alongside the series director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Choi Seung-hyun (former member of the boyband Big Bang and popularly known as T.O.P) was snapped while shooting for a scene. In the photo, his character, Thanos, appears to be choking another fellow participant of the survival game.

Actors Kang Ha-neul and Lee Seo-hwan were all smiles as they conversed with their co-stars Lee-Byung-hun and Lee Jung-jae.

Actor Wi Ha-jun reprised his role as Detective Hwang Jun-ho in Season 2. In Season 1, Jun-ho comes close to exposing the horrors of the game.

The director appeared to be explaining a scene to the actors Yim Si-wan and Jo Yuri, who joined the cast of Season 2 as new participants in the game.

In Season 2, Lee-Byung-hun’s Front Man infiltrated the game as an imposter to thwart the plans of Lee Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun of saving all the participants from the game.

Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys for his performance in Squid Game Season 1. He also became the first actor to win the award for a non-English show.

Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series. Season 2 has secured a nomination in the 2025 Golden Globes awards in the Best Television Series – Drama prior to its release.

Squid Game Season 2 topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.