Taj Jackson on ‘media narrative’ around ‘Michael’: ‘The public gets to decide for themselves’

Taj Jackson, nephew of late pop legend Michael Jackson, wants viewers of the latter’s latest biopic Michael to form their own opinion rather than relying on “media narratives”, he said on Tuesday.

“Sorry media, u don’t get to control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was. The public gets to watch this movie…they will decide for themselves. And you can’t handle that,” Taj wrote in an X post after early reviews of the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic were published online following a red carpet screening in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of its release in theatres on April 24 worldwide, Michael, which stars the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, received a 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

US-based media portals have labelled the biopic as a “glossy and sanitised” portrayal of the pop legend’s life, especially for allegedly glazing the controversies in relation to child abuse murking his reputation in his later years.

Previously, Taj opened up about allegations that his aunt, Janet Jackson, expressed her distaste for the film during a private family screening a few weeks ago.

“They absolutely can't stand the worldwide positivity and enthusiasm MJ is getting right now,” Taj wrote on X last month. “Please don't inadvertently promote false stories, gossip, or lies. This is our MJ party now and they weren't invited.”

As per reports, Janet, younger sister of the late pop icon, did not want any involvement in the biopic and requested the makers to not portray her. Michael’s daughter, Paris Jackson, also reportedly chose to distance herself from the movie.

The Michael movie offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry. The trailer of the film showcases moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers. His experience with the band was rooted in extreme discipline and pressure that arose from familial expectations, particularly from his father.

Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) and two-time Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin) are also set to appear.

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for helming Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen and The Equalizer franchise, from a screenplay by John Logan.

The film is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).