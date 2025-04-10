MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 10 April 2025

Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi team up for Puri Jagannadh's next film

The actress will be next seen in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'

PTI Published 10.04.25, 06:03 PM
Tabu to feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh for his next film

Tabu to feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh for his next film Instagram

Bollywood star Tabu is set to feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film from Puri Jagannadh.

The filmmaker is also producing the film through his banner Puri Connects alongside his frequent collaborator Charmme Kaur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production banner shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Thursday. The picture featured Tabu alongside Jagannadh and Kaur.

"She’s electric. She’s explosive . She’s THE TABU. Team #PuriSethupathi Proudly Welcomes THE GEM OF INDIAN CINEMA, Actress @tabutiful on-board for a ROLE as DYNAMIC as her presence." "A #PuriJagannadh Film Starring Makkalselvan @actorvijaysepthupathi . Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmekaur in @puriconnects. @vish_666," read the caption.

The shooting of the film is slated to begin in June.

Tabu will next star in "Bhooth Bangla". Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is expected to release next year. It also stars Akshay Kumar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Puri Jagannadh Dune Vijay Sethupathi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India and US set deadline to conclude trade deal as Trump backs down on tariffs: Report

Earlier this week, India’s trade minister said manufacturers in both India and the US have been hit hard by China’s trade conduct over the years
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Trump tariffs: China reaches out to other nations, eyes Washington retreat

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT