‘Tabaahi’: Yash and Kiara Advani romance each other in steamy song from ‘Toxic’

Yash and Kiara Advani romance each other in the steamy music video of Tabaahi, the first track from upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups , dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

Tabaahi is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Raj Shekhar.

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The four-minute-28-second-long-video highlights the sizzling chemistry between Yash and Kiara’s characters in the film. While Kiara looks mesmerising in varied ensembles, Yash flaunts his ripped body. The two actors share intimate moments in the song.

The clip ends with Tara Sutaria’s character joining Yash in what appears to be the present day, questioning whether a selfish man like him can ever fall in love, before he comes to realise his feelings for Kiara’s Nadia.

“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, There is a field. I’ll meet you there.– Rumi,” Yash captioned the post on Instagram.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Apart from playing the male lead, Yash is also credited as a writer and producer on the film, marking his extensive creative involvement in the project.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.