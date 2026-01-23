Taapsee Pannu to play lawyer in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Assi’, first-look out

Actress Taapsee Pannu is set to play the role of a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming courtroom drama Assi, shows a first-look video shared by the filmmaker on Friday.

“We forget. We forgive. But not this time. 80. Per day. Every day. #Assi - An urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb,” reads the post shared by Anubhav on Instagram.

Also starring Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Zeeshan Ayyub, the upcoming film is set to hit theatres on February 20. It will feature Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Bhargava in special roles.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “It’s been long... Long since we normalised this... See you in court... I mean the theatres... #Assi - an urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb.”

Assi marks a reunion between Taapsee and Anubhav after their collaboration on films like Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).

Anubhav, known for helming films like Article 15, Anek, Bheed and the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, serves as the producer through his banner Benaras Mediaworks Production alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.