Thursday, 13 November 2025

‘The Housemaid’ new trailer: Sydney Sweeney strives to uncover the reality of Winchester family

Directed by Paul Feig, the upcoming film also stars Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.11.25, 01:29 PM
Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’ new trailer

Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’ new trailer YouTube

Sydney Sweeney’s Millie strives to uncover the reality of the Winchester family while struggling to keep her job as their housemaid in the latest trailer of The Housemaid, dropped by production banner Lionsgate Movies on Thursday.

The one-minute-39-second video features Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester and Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester. Michele Morrone essays the role of Enzo, the Italian gardener.

The film is based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 best-selling novel The Housemaid, which follows Millie, a young woman with a shadowy past. Having lived inside her car for months, Millie is struggling to find a job. She believes that she has hit the jackpot when Nina Winchester hires her as her house help.

Nina and Andrew seem a perfect couple. They have a daughter, who is strangely always dressed in white clothes. The Winchester family is not just wealthy but also apparently flawless.

However, as days pass, the impeccable exterior crumbles and Nina realises that there is something fundamentally wrong with the idyllic household. Meanwhile, Enzo seems to be warning Millie about secrets the Winchester family is hiding.

Directed by Paul Feig, The Housemaid is set to hit theatres on December 19. The cast of the film also includes Elizabeth Perkins.

Sydney Sweeney Brandon Sklenar Michele Morrone Amanda Seyfried
