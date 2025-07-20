'Sweet Home Alabama' actor Josh Lucas ties the knot with Brianna Ruffalo

Actor Josh Lucas of "Sweet Home Alabama" fame got married to television meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo.

The duo announced the news of their wedding, which took place in Vatican City, with a series of Instagram posts on Friday. Ruffalo, 34, shared pictures from their wedding day, featuring her alongside the actor.

"Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city," read the caption of the post.

Lucas, 54, also shared pictures from their big day on his social media handle.

The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024. They announced their engagement with a social media post.

"For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole. I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes'. I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky," the "Yellowstone" actor wrote in the caption of the post.

Lucas will next star in "The Map That Leads to You". Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, the film also features Madelyn Cline.

