Supernatural drama ‘Baramulla’ starring Manav Kaul to stream on Netflix in November

Baramulla, a supernatural drama-mystery set in the Kashmir valley and starring Manav Kaul, will premiere on Netflix on November 7, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

The film is directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, known for Article 370, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, in collaboration with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

Baramulla marks the second collaboration between Netflix and B62 Studios after their 2024 romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam.

Kaul plays DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a police officer investigating the disappearance of children in the snow-clad town of Baramulla. As he and his family move into a derelict house, his search becomes a personal confrontation with his past and a journey into realms beyond human understanding. The film also stars actor Bhasha Sumbli in a pivotal role.

“With a genre bending film like Baramulla, we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it's a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey,” Jambhale said in a statement.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director of Original Films, Netflix India, described the project as “a one-of-a-kind supernatural thriller that’s as emotionally grounded as it is suspenseful.”

Producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar said the film ventures into a genre “rarely explored in Indian cinema, where drama meets supernatural mystery”. “As producers, we have always been drawn to stories that defy the rules of mainstream storytelling, and Baramulla does exactly that,” they said.