Superman to Mission: Impossible 8: 14 most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2025

Hollywood is gearing up for an exhilarating year of films. With a lineup featuring visionary filmmakers, beloved franchises and experimental storytelling, 2025 promises to deliver unforgettable moments on the big screen. Here are the most anticipated releases that have us counting down the days.

Captain America: Brave New World

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) steps into the role of Captain America in Brave New World. Facing an international crisis and a shadowy global conspiracy, Captain America works alongside president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). This film will mark a new chapter in Marvel’s legacy after Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) retirement with Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Tentative release date: February 14

Paddington in Peru

Everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear returns in Paddington in Peru. This time, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) takes his adventures to his homeland alongside the Browns. With Emily Mortimer stepping in as Mrs Brown and Antonio Banderas adding intrigue as a shady riverboat captain, this heartwarming quest to find Aunt Lucy promises to delight fans.

Tentative release date: February 14

Mickey 17

Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who scripted history with Parasite in 2019, ventures into dystopian sci-fi with Mickey 17. Starring Robert Pattinson as an ‘expendable’ on a perilous mission to colonise a frozen planet, this adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel is slated to be a provocative exploration of human resilience and existential questions. The cast includes Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun.

Tentative release date: March 7

Sinners

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for Sinners, a grisly period horror drama. Jordan stars in the dual role of twins caught in a tale of vengeance and violence. With the teaser showcasing a blood-soaked drama and haunting tunes, this Warner Bros. production might redefine horror in 2025.

Tentative release date: April 18

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise will be back as Ethan Hunt in the eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this high-octane sequel pits Hunt against a rogue AI while revisiting his past. With Cruise performing jaw-dropping stunts at age 62, this could be the franchise’s most thrilling chapter yet.

Tentative release date: May 23

Ballerina

John Wick fans, rejoice! Ana de Armas leads Ballerina, a spinoff featuring a revenge-driven ballerina assassin. With cameos from Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, this film promises to extend the John Wick universe while delivering intense action.

Tentative release date: June 6

28 Years Later

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland get together for 28 Years Later, the next chapter in the groundbreaking zombie franchise. With Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes leading the cast, this iPhone-shot thriller will explore humanity’s struggle against the undead in a post-apocalyptic world.

Tentative release date: June 20

F1

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a fictional Formula 1 driver, in Joseph Kosinski’s F1. With unprecedented access to the sport and a cast including Javier Bardem, this racing drama aims to immerse audiences in the exhilarating world of Formula 1.

Tentative release date: June 27

Jurassic World Rebirth

Get ready for another dinosaur adventure as Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, is set to hit theatres this summer. A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), this is the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film boasts a cast featuring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

Tentative release date: July 2

Superman

James Gunn reimagines the Man of Steel with Superman, introducing David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent. The film explores Superman’s journey of self-discovery in a polarised world, offering hope and optimism in the rebooted DC Universe.

Tentative release date: July 11

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel’s First Family into the MCU with a 1960s setting. Featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jack Quaid, this Phase 6 debut sets the stage for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, exploring new dimensions of the MCU multiverse.

Tentative release date: July 25

The Bride

Maggie Gyllenhaal reinterprets The Bride of Frankenstein, with Jessie Buckley as the titular character and Christian Bale as the Monster. With feminist undertones and a stellar cast, this film seeks to breathe new life into Mary Shelley’s timeless story.

Tentative release date: September 26

Wicked: For Good

The second instalment of Wicked promises to enchant audiences with its continuation of Elphaba and Glinda’s journey. Featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, this musical sequel will bring the curtains down on The Wizard of Oz saga.

Tentative release date: November 21

Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash expands the Avatar saga, introducing the fiery Ash People. With Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprising their roles from the first two films, the film explores conflict among Na’vi tribes and pushes the boundaries of visual storytelling in the third chapter of this epic series.

Tentative release date: December 19