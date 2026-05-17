‘Sunset Boulevard’ actor Tom Francis auditions for the role of James Bond: Report

British stage actor Tom Francis, best known for appearing opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard, has auditioned to play James Bond, according to reports.

Francis, 26, is among several actors being considered for the role as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for the next Bond under the supervision of casting director Nina Gold, Variety has reported.

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Other actors said to be in contention include Jacob Elordi, known for Frankenstein and Euphoria; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose credits include Godzilla and Nocturnal Animals; and Callum Turner, who recently starred in Eternity alongside Elizabeth Olsen and is set to appear with Monica Barbaro in One Night Only.

Cosmo Jarvis, known for Shōgun and last year’s Warfare, is also rumoured to be in the running. However, his representative denied he is under consideration.

“Cosmo is not in the mix for the role of James Bond and is not auditioning for it,” the spokesperson for Jarvis told Variety.

Francis won an Olivier Award and earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Sunset Boulevard. His rendition of the production’s title song became a standout moment of the Broadway revival, with the actor walking through New York’s theater district as cameras followed him live during the performance.

Despite his acclaim on stage, Francis has limited screen experience. He appeared in Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney, and is set to feature in The Mosquito Bowl, a World War II sports drama directed by Peter Berg and co-starring Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård.

He also recently made his television debut in the final season of You.