MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

‘Sunset Boulevard’ actor Tom Francis auditions for the role of James Bond: Report

Francis, 26, is among several actors being considered for the role as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for the next Bond

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.05.26, 09:34 AM
Tom Francis

Tom Francis broadway

British stage actor Tom Francis, best known for appearing opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard, has auditioned to play James Bond, according to reports.

Francis, 26, is among several actors being considered for the role as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for the next Bond under the supervision of casting director Nina Gold, Variety has reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other actors said to be in contention include Jacob Elordi, known for Frankenstein and Euphoria; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose credits include Godzilla and Nocturnal Animals; and Callum Turner, who recently starred in Eternity alongside Elizabeth Olsen and is set to appear with Monica Barbaro in One Night Only.

Cosmo Jarvis, known for Shōgun and last year’s Warfare, is also rumoured to be in the running. However, his representative denied he is under consideration.

“Cosmo is not in the mix for the role of James Bond and is not auditioning for it,” the spokesperson for Jarvis told Variety.

Francis won an Olivier Award and earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Sunset Boulevard. His rendition of the production’s title song became a standout moment of the Broadway revival, with the actor walking through New York’s theater district as cameras followed him live during the performance.

Despite his acclaim on stage, Francis has limited screen experience. He appeared in Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney, and is set to feature in The Mosquito Bowl, a World War II sports drama directed by Peter Berg and co-starring Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård.

He also recently made his television debut in the final season of You.

RELATED TOPICS

James Bond
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Living history. Writing life: Romila Thapar on nationalism, dissent and memory

Romila Thapar in conversation with Naveen Kishore about writing a memoir
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

I will uncover who, under the direction of Bhaipo’s PA, carried out atrocities in Falta

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT