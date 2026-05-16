Telangana police arrest Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son in Pocso case

Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bhageerath, was arrested on Saturday night in a Pocso case registered against him.

“The accused has been arrested by police,” a senior police official told PTI.

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However, Bandi Sanjay said he had asked his son to appear before the police and join the probe.

“Satya Meva Jayate. With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation,” the Union minister said in a post on X.

The development came a day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bhageerath.

The case against Bhageerath was registered following a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged a pattern of grooming and sexual assault during a New Year’s Eve party in December 2025.

Bhageerath has denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint, claiming he was the victim of a ₹5 crore “honeytrap” and extortion plot.