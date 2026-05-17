Harbour message before poll: Bengal CM says women can lodge complaints over past atrocities

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said women who had suffered atrocities but could not lodge complaints with the police under the previous government could come forward and do so now.

“I have asked police officers, who joined the meeting virtually from everywhere, to look into complaints that the victims could not lodge during the rule of the previous government,” Suvendu said at a news conference in Diamond Harbour after a meeting with the state police administration on Saturday.

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“The police will look into complaints seriously, particularly if lodged under four categories — atrocities against women, political violence, being forced to pay ‘cut money’ for availing government welfare schemes, and police torture.”

Suvendu said there were allegations from women who faced atrocities that the police refused to accept their complaints against the accused. Similarly, victims of political violence could not lodge complaints in various places.

“In case of cut money for providing facilities under government schemes, I have asked the police to act if the complainants have digital evidence like bank transfer documents, as the BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita) accepts such evidence,” he said.

“In instances where documents are unavailable, the police will investigate and initiate action.”

Suvendu said the measure was being initiated to give justice to those denied justice over the years.

“But this should not lead to thousands of complaints. Only genuine victims should come forward.... You know there are provisions in the BNS to deal with those who lodge false complaints,” he said.

The chief minister asked the police to work freely without considering criminals’ affiliations.

“Previously, there was the rule of the rulers; now the rule of law has been established,” he said.

Sources in the administration said that police action in connection with past atrocities might help prevent public anger against some of these accused going out of hand.

“It (the measure) could lead to the arrests of several people known to be close to the Trinamool Congress, who had inflicted atrocities on common people,” a senior state government official said.

“These people could face the wrath of the ordinary citizen, which could lead to a serious law-and-order situation across the state. If the police start acting against them, the public anger can be contained.”

Suvendu announced the disbanding of the Police Welfare Board that the previous Mamata Banerjee government had set up to look after medical facilities and retirement benefits for policepersonnel.

“It was set up with a positive intent but gradually turned into a frontal organisation of the previous ruling party,” he said.

“I don’t know whether it gave any benefits to the common police personnel except a few like Santanu Sinha Biswas and Bijitashwa Rout. I declare the dismantling of the board; the official notification will be issued on Monday.”

Biswas and Rout were involved with the Police Welfare Board. Biswas, who faces corruption charges, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Suvendu made it clear that his government would set up a police welfare body but not on the lines of either the Non-Gazetted Police Karmachari Samiti of the Left Front period or the Trinamool-era Police Welfare Board.

“We will announce our decision in three months,”he said.

The chief minister said nobody should extort money from auto-rickshaw operators or hawkers anywhere inthe state.

“If anyone asks for money, go to the police and you will get assistance,” he said.

No political query

The chief minister refused to answer a question on the re-election in Falta, emphasising that the chief secretary and the home secretary were on the dais with him.

“This is not the previous government. I won’t reply to any political question as the chief secretary and the home secretary are with me. They are all-India service officers and have to follow certain service rules,” he said.

“I know some of them, too, but I will not address officers by their names,” Suvendu added, appearing to imply he saw such informality as indecorous.

“So, don’t ask me political questions in the presence of officers,” he said.