‘Border 2’: Sunny Deol’s adrenaline-pumping dialogues, nod to Dharmendra strike emotional chord

Sunny Deol struck an emotional chord yet again, winning hearts as Indian Army officer Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler in war drama Border 2, first-day viewers said on Friday.

“#Border2 reminds you that patriotism isn’t just about the battlefield. It’s about memory, responsibility, families waiting back home, and quiet courage,” a user tweeted.

Sharing a clip of Sunny from the film, an X user praised the stern warning delivered at the border, calling the dialogue spine-chilling and powerfully patriotic.

Echoing the same sentiment, another X user shared a clip of Sunny from the 1997 film and wrote, “No one does rage like Sunny Deol! His furious roar in Border (1997) is pure cinematic fire — an iconic moment that defines patriotism and intensity on screen.”

Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for directing films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

It is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border.

The original 1997 film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

An X user lauded the Border 2 team for paying a tribute to Dharmendra by introducing Sunny Deol as “Dharmendra ka beta” in the opening credits.

Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The ensemble cast also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana.

Heaping praise on Border 2 for living up to expectations, an X user called it an emotional and technically strong war film that captures the courage and unity of India’s armed forces.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.