Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta's ‘Lahore 1947’ to hit theatres in August

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s upcoming period drama Lahore 1947 is set to hit theatres on August 13 ahead of Independence Day, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Taking to X, the production house wrote, “Powerful collaboration for the first time: Aamir Khan × Sunny Deol × Rajkumar Santoshi. We are happy to announce #Lahore1947 will release in theatres on 13th August 2026.”

Lahore 1947 was announced in October 2024. The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. While Sunny has collaborated with Santoshi on Damini and Ghayal, Aamir has worked with him in Andaz Apna Apna and Damini as well.

The film marks Sunny and Preity’s reunion after having worked together on films like Dillagi (1999), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001), Farz (2001) and Heroes (2008).

Sunny and Preity will be joined by veteran actress Shabana Azmi in the film, who will star in a key role.

Lahore 1947 also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

The film features music by A.R. Rahman, lyrics by Javed Akhtar and dialogues by Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat.

Santosh Sivan has worked on the cinematography, with editing by Shyam Salgaonkar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and production design by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray.

Preity was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny. Sunny, on the other hand, last starred in the 2025 film Jaat, and has Border 2 in the pipeline apart from Lahore 1947.