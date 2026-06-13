Production begins on ‘The Batman: Part II’ in London, Matt Reeves shares photo from set

Production on The Batman: Part II has officially begun in London, director Matt Reeves said on Friday.

“#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC: @E_Messerschmidt Here We Go…,” Reeves wrote on X alongside a photo of the film’s slate.

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The sequel to the 2022 blockbuster is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman, while Colin Farrell returns as The Penguin. The cast also includes Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Bryan Tyree Henry.

The screenplay has been written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman: Part II was initially slated for release in 2025, before being pushed to October 2, 2026, and later to its current 2027 release date. The delay was due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, which prevented Reeves and Tomlin from working on the script.

Plot details for The Batman: Part II remain under wraps. However, key characters expected to return include Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Following the success of the HBO Max spinoff series The Penguin, it remains unclear how prominently Farrell’s Oz Cobb will feature in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan, who was introduced as The Joker at the end of the first film, could also play a role in the upcoming instalment.