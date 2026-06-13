MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Production begins on ‘The Batman: Part II’ in London, Matt Reeves shares photo from set

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman, while Colin Farrell returns as The Penguin

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.06.26, 11:24 AM
Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ File Picture

Production on The Batman: Part II has officially begun in London, director Matt Reeves said on Friday.

“#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC: @E_Messerschmidt Here We Go…,” Reeves wrote on X alongside a photo of the film’s slate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sequel to the 2022 blockbuster is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman, while Colin Farrell returns as The Penguin. The cast also includes Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Bryan Tyree Henry.

The screenplay has been written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman: Part II was initially slated for release in 2025, before being pushed to October 2, 2026, and later to its current 2027 release date. The delay was due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, which prevented Reeves and Tomlin from working on the script.

Plot details for The Batman: Part II remain under wraps. However, key characters expected to return include Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Following the success of the HBO Max spinoff series The Penguin, it remains unclear how prominently Farrell’s Oz Cobb will feature in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan, who was introduced as The Joker at the end of the first film, could also play a role in the upcoming instalment.

RELATED TOPICS

The Batman Robert Pattinson Matt Reeves
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Crude oil prices sink, India eyes relief from soaring fuel costs as Trump says Iran deal near

A US breakthrough with Iran could cut India’s oil bill, reduce inflation and boost growth
Suvendu Adhikari addresses a news conference at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

Hawkers can move to unused markets and spaces... people have right to walk on pavements

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT