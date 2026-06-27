‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite for Netflix spy thriller series

Stranger Things father-daughter duo David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are set to reunite for an untitled spy thriller series at Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Brown and Harbour, both Emmy Award nominees, will play estranged daughter and father in the series produced by A24. Emmy-winning writer Jack Thorne (Adolescence, Lord of the Flies, Wonder) will write and executive produce the project. Brown and Harbour will also serve as executive producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series follows disgraced FBI agent-turned-security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour), who is forced back into the world he left behind after his estranged daughter Rebecca (Brown), now an FBI agent, disappears during a mission.

According to the official synopsis, Wolfe must return to a field that “has evolved beyond him” as he searches for his missing daughter.

“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” says Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, US and Canada. “Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world”.

Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown will executive produce for PCMA Productions, alongside Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald for Cut To, and KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl.

The project marks Thorne's latest collaboration with Netflix following Adolescence, which became the platform's second most popular English-language television series with 142.6 million views, and his adaptation of William Golding's Lord of the Flies.