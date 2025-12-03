‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 becomes most-viewed English series on Netflix in premiere week

Season 5 of Stranger Things is the No. 1 show on the Netflix Global Top 10 list with 59.6 million views in its premiere week, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The show had the biggest premiere week for an English-language show on the Netflix Global Top 10 list following its 27 November release.

“STRANGER THINGS 5 is the #1 show in the world! With 59.6 million views, it also boasts the biggest premiere week ever for an English language show in the history of Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

The new season made it into the Top 10 in all 93 countries tracked and reached No. 1 in 90 of them, as per a press release by Netflix.

“The sheer number of fans who have already watched Volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed. The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share Volume 2 — there’s so much more to come,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

The series, with all its five seasons, dominated half of the Top 10 list, which marks another first for any English series. All five seasons of Stranger Things made the list, with the first season at No. 3 (8.9 million views), Season 4 at No. 5 (6.1 million views), Season 2 at No. 6 (5.6 million views), and Season 3 at No. 8 (4.6 million views).

The first four seasons have now accumulated 1.2 billion views in total since their premiere. The next three episodes of the series will be released on Christmas Day, and the finale will arrive on Netflix and in select theatres on New Year’s Eve.