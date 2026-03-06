Priyanka Chopra to present at 98th Oscars alongside Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been named a presenter for the 98th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the third slate of presenters on Friday.

The presenter roster also includes Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar winner Javier Bardem and past nominees Demi Moore and Kumail Nanjiani will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 15. They will be joined by multiple Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, Captain America star Chris Evans, and One Battle After Another breakout actor Chase Infiniti.

As is tradition, the first slate of presenters announced by the Academy included last year’s acting winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana, and Kieran Culkin.

Madison won her first Oscar last year, taking the Best Actress trophy for Anora. Brody secured Best Actor for The Brutalist, marking his second win 22 years after The Pianist. Saldana and Culkin won Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor, respectively, for Emilia Perez and A Real Pain.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 15, with Conan O’Brien hosting the ceremony once again.

The final round of voting for the 98th Oscars began on Friday and closed on March 5 at 5pm PT (6.30am IST on March 6). Academy members must now formally confirm they’ve watched a film before voting for it in that category.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring alongside Mahesh Babu. In the film, she essays the role of Mandakini, while Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha.

The film is slated for a Sankranti 2027 release and will mark Priyanka’s Telugu cinema debut.

Her last film The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban, is currently streaming on Prime Video.