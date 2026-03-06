Bengal pushes climate projects despite lack of Union support, says Amit Mitra

The Bengal government is pushing ahead with climate-linked projects and business initiatives in the state despite insufficient support from the Union government for a region highly vulnerable to climate change.

The claim was made by Amit Mitra, principal chief adviser to the chief minister and former state finance minister, during a meeting organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Calcutta on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing an example from the Sundarbans, Mitra said: “Apnake golda chingrir udahoron di (let me give you the example of lobsters). This clearly amplifies how we are targeting integrated climate and environment-centric projects in the state.”

“Nearly 800 km of canals had been excavated under a World Bank-supported scheme to store freshwater. With support from the state government, women from self-help groups are now using the stored freshwater to cultivate lobsters (golda chingri),” Mitra told The Telegraph. According to him, the state’s annual shrimp export value has crossed $500 million.

Responding to a question about the latest Union Budget, Mitra said it had little allocation for climate adaptation despite recommendations in the Economic Survey.

He alleged that the lack of funding amounted to a denial of the climate needs of Bengal.

Mitra said the state would continue incorporating climate action into its policies, planning and business environment.

Listing the state’s progress, he said more than 2.62 lakh green-fuel vehicles have been registered across Bengal, 805 electric vehicle charging stations have been set up, and 3,763 MW of solar power capacity has either been developed or is under development.

He also referred to the Jal Dharo Jal Bharo initiative, launched in 2011, which initially aimed to create 50,000 small ponds for water conservation.

“The other day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee told me that we have now created five lakh small ponds under the programme,” said Mitra.

The adviser also urged industrialists to ensure that sustainability goals extend beyond large businesses to include MSMEs that form part of their supply chains.