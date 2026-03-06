ED raids against Anil Ambani's company Reliance Power Ltd in Mumbai, Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad in connection with an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to Reliance Power Ltd., a company of businessman Anil Ambani’s group, officials said.

Around 10–12 premises linked to the company and its executives are being searched in the two cities by about 15 teams of the federal probe agency, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED is investigating multiple firms associated with Ambani as part of a money laundering probe tied to alleged bank fraud, as well as suspected financial irregularities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Ambani, 66, has already been questioned twice by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the investigation.

The ED has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to examine the cases involving Ambani’s group companies following directions from the Supreme Court.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, the agency has registered three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to probe allegations of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

A query sent to the Reliance Group did not elicit an immediate response.