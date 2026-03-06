Ravi Kishan’s ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ Season 2 to premiere on Netflix in April

The second instalment of courtroom comedy series Maamla Legal Hai, starring Ravi Kishan, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 3, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

“Ab pata chala Delhi ke langooron ka raaz. Patparganj ki atrangi toli jo laut rahi hai. Watch Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2, out 3 April, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, the show debuted with its first season on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

Set in the fictional Patparganj district court of Delhi, Maamla Legal Hai revolves around a bunch of “jugaadu” lawyers solving cases with their unconventional tactics and rib-tickling shenanigans.

The series features an ensemble cast of Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht and Anant V. Joshi in pivotal roles.

The new season will feature Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav as fresh additions to the ensemble cast.

Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja and Tatsat Pandey serve as writers for the second season.

Talking about his role in the upcoming season, Kishan said, “I can’t believe I am saying this, but I am looking forward to going to court! I can’t thank the audience enough for the love and adulation that poured in for the first season of Maamla Legal Hai. This season, Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge, but it’s a task easier said than done. Yahaan har maamla serious hota hai, par tareeka bilkul hatke (Here, every case is serious, but the approach is completely unconventional).”

“I can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the madness of Patparganj District Court. Like we said in the first season: 'Yeh Vakeel sirf coat ke kaale hain, dil ke nahi'. (These lawyers only wear black coats, but their hearts aren’t black.),” he added.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series has Sameer Saxena as the showrunner. Also starring Anjum Batra, Vijay Rajoria, Yashpal Sharma and Tanvi Azmi, Maamla Lega Hai hit the global top 10 list soon after its release.