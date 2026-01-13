‘Stranger Things’ makers accused of using ChatGPT for script after documentary release

Many internet users have accused Stranger Things makers of using AI to write the finale of the show after spotting ChatGPT tabs open on computers in some sequences of a recently released documentary on the making of the hit Netflix series.

Titled Stranger Things: One Last Adventure, the documentary that hit Netflix on January 12 takes fans behind the scenes of pivotal moments from the final season and shows creators Matt and Ross Duffer tearfully addressing the cast and crew.

“The duffer brothers put a scene where they had ChatGPT open while writing the script for the finale in the documentary,” an X user wrote.

“The Duffer Brothers were literally using ChatGPT and Reddit while writing this season & particularly the finale of Stranger Things. No wonder it's incomplete,” wrote another.

“The Great Duffer brother used ChatGPT to write Stranger Things Season 5. WTF man, now we know why season 5 sucked,” another shared.

“I’m a little disappointed on the Duffer Brothers for using chatGPT and Reddit to help them write Stranger Things 5 script (sic),” came another post.

The decade-long journey of the Hawkins gang came to an end on January 1 with the finale of Stranger Things Season 5. While the first volume of the fifth season premiered on November 26, the second volume hit the streamer on December 26.