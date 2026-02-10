A 15-week 'Walk for Peace' concludes with Buddhist monks' arrival in Washington

1 11 A group of Buddhist monks walk north on U.S. Route 1 during the “Walk for Peace," a 2,300 mile peace walk from Texas to Washington, D.C., in Spotsylvania, Virginia, US, February 5, 2026. Reuters picture

A group of Buddhist monks reached Washington, DC, on foot Tuesday, walking single file across a bridge over the Potomac River to cap a 15-week trek from Texas that has captivated the country.

The monks in their saffron robes have become fixtures on social media, along with their rescue dog Aloka. After spending Monday night at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, they crossed over the Chain Bridge into the District of Columbia shortly after 8 am on Tuesday.

2 11 People pet Aloka, the “Peace Dog” during a lunch stop on the “Walk for Peace," in which a group of two dozen Buddhist monks are walking from Texas to Washington, D.C., in Spotsylvania, Virginia, US, February 5, 2026. Reuters picture

The monks began their walk in Texas more than three months ago, at times braving frigid winter temperatures, sometimes with bare feet, to raise "awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion across America and the world."

The marchers continued on despite a powerful winter storm that spread a paralyzing mix of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and mid-South to New England, compounded by bitter, Arctic cold gripping much of the US.

3 11 A drone view shows monks during the “Walk for Peace”, in which a group of two dozen Buddhist monks are walking from Texas to Washington, D.C., in Spotsylvania, Virginia, US, February 5, 2026. Reuters picture

Their journey comes amid growing tension in the United States, partly spurred by President Donald Trump's tough immigration policy that has seen National Guard troops deployed in some US cities, with both American citizens and immigrants killed by federal agents.

"We walk not to protest, but to awaken the peace that already lives within each of us," said Bhikkhu Pannakara, spiritual leader of the Walk for Peace. "The Walk for Peace is a simple yet meaningful reminder that unity and kindness begin within each of us and can radiate outward to families, communities, and society as a whole."

4 11 Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara leads the “Walk for Peace," a group of two dozen Buddhist monks who are walking from Texas to Washington, D.C., in Spotsylvania, Virginia, US, February 5, 2026. Reuters picture

They walk to advocate for peace. That simple message has resonated across the US as a welcome respite from conflict and political divisions. Thousands gathered along Southern roadsides - often in unusually chilly weather - to to watch the monks' quiet procession that began in late October.

Large crowds are expected to greet them during their two-day stay in Washington. The Metropolitan Police Department issued a traffic advisory announcing there would be "rolling road closures" along the monks' route to ensure safety for them and spectators.

5 11 Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara gives flowers to people on the path of the “Walk for Peace". Reuters picture

"My hope is, when this walk ends, the people we met will continue practicing mindfulness and find peace," said the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group's soft-spoken leader who has taught about mindfulness at stops along the way.

The monks plan to mark the last days of their Walk for Peace with outdoor appearances at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday and the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday.

"Their long journey and gentle witness invite us all to deepen our commitment to compassion and the work of peace in our communities," said Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, who will help host an interfaith reception for the monks at the cathedral.

6 11 People pet Aloka, the “Peace Dog” during a lunch stop on the “Walk for Peace." Reuters picture

The monks have been surprised to see their message transcend ideologies. Millions have followed them online, and crowds have greeted them at numerous venues, from a church in Opelika, Alabama, to City Hall in Richmond, Virginia.

Mark Duykers, a retired mechanical engineer who practices mindfulness, said he and his wife will drive 550 miles (885 kilometres) from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Washington to see the monks.

"In these divisive times, we saw entire towns in the Bible Belt coming out for these monks - having no idea of what Buddhism is - but being uplifted and moved by it," he said. "That's inspirational."

7 11 People participate in a morning meditation with monks. Reuters picture

Nineteen monks began the 2,300-mile (3,700-kilometre) journey from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Centre in Fort Worth on October 26, 2025. They came from Theravada Buddhist monasteries around the globe, led by Pannakara, who is vice president of the Fort Worth temple.

While in the US capital, they plan to submit a request to lawmakers to declare Vesak - Buddha's birthday - a national holiday. But, Pannakara and others have emphasised that is not the goal of the walk.

8 11 A woman kneels on the ground during the “Walk for Peace." Reuters picture

Long Si Dong, a spokesperson for the temple, said the walk is neither a political movement nor is it focused on advocacy or legislation.

"It's a spiritual offering, an invitation to live peace through everyday actions, mindful steps and open hearts," he said. "We believe when peace is cultivated within, it naturally ripples outward into society."

9 11 A group of Buddhist monks on the 2,300 mile “Walk for Peace” cross the Chain Bridge from Virginia to Washington, D.C., US, February 10, 2026. Reuters picture

The trek has had its perils, and local law enforcement officers have provided security. In November outside Houston, the monks were walking on the side of a highway when their escort vehicle was hit by a truck. Two monks were injured; one had his leg amputated.

Some of the monks, including Pannakara, have walked barefoot or in socks for most of the journey to feel the ground directly and be present in the moment. As they have pressed on through snow and cold, they've at times donned winter boots.

10 11 People gather at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg to attend a visitation with the monks during the "Walk for Peace". Reuters picture

Peace walks are a cherished tradition in Theravada Buddhism. Pannakara first encountered Aloka, an Indian Pariah dog whose name means "divine light" in Sanskrit, during a 112-day journey across India in 2022.

The monks practice and teach Vipassana meditation, an ancient Indian technique taught by the Buddha as core to attaining enlightenment. It focuses on the mind-body connection, observing breath and physical sensations to understand reality, impermanence and suffering.

11 11 People greet the “Walk for Peace." Reuters picture

On Tuesday, the monks will complete 108 days of walking. It's a sacred number in Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism. It represents spiritual completion, cosmic order and the wholeness of existence.

The monks' return trip should be less arduous. After an appearance at Maryland's Capitol, a bus will take them back to Texas, where they expect to arrive in downtown Fort Worth early on Saturday.

From there, the monks will walk together again, traversing 6 miles (9.6 kilometres) to the temple where their trip began.

