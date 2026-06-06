It’s raining frequently, so why does Kolkata still feel sticky and uncomfortable?

Dark clouds, sudden showers and thunderstorms are often seen as a sign of relief from the summer heat. Yet, in Kolkata and many parts of south Bengal, rain does not always bring comfort. Even after a spell of showers, there is sweat, humidity and discomfort.

According to meteorologists, humidity is more responsible than temperature.

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“During the transition from the pre-monsoon season to the arrival of the southwest monsoon, moisture levels in the atmosphere rise significantly. As a result, the air becomes saturated with water vapour, making it difficult for sweat to evaporate from the skin,” explained H.R. Biswas, head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata.

Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are common during this period. However, unless the rain is widespread or intense enough to clear moisture from the atmosphere, humidity will linger. This creates a situation where temperatures may remain close to normal, while the body still feels uncomfortable.

“That is why when you step outside, you don't feel that typical burning sensation caused by dry heat. Instead, you sweat a lot more, which is causing this sense of discomfort and uneasiness,” Biswas said.

The weather expert also noted that this pattern is typical of the weeks leading up to the monsoon, and it can also occur during breaks in the monsoon season itself.

“Rainfall may temporarily ease conditions, but when showers become scattered or intermittent, humidity can quickly build up again,” he said.

As Bengal moves closer to the monsoon, residents can expect alternating spells of rain and muggy weather, a familiar seasonal cycle that returns almost every year.