Henry Cavill, Kevin Hart to star in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ helmer McG’s upcoming action comedy

Hollywood star Henry Cavill will feature alongside actor-comedian Kevin Hart in an untitled action comedy for streaming service Netflix.

The project, based on a short story by Sean Lewis, will see the two actors play rival spies whose double lives collide after their wives meet in a Lamaze class, reported Variety.

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The official synopsis states that the two men are forced to reluctantly become confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood as their secret identities lead to situations that are both hilarious and dangerous.

The film will be directed by McG (Joseph McGinty Nichol) from a script written by Adam and Aaron Nee and Jonathan Tropper.

McG is known for directing films including Charlie's Angels, Terminator Salvations and This Means War.

The project is being produced by 21 Laps Entertainment and Maximum Effort. Hart is also producing through his Hartbeat banner, alongside Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley.

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce for 21 Laps, alongside Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort.

Cavill is next set to appear in the Highlander reboot directed by Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame, as well as Voltron directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The British actor has previously starred in The Witcher and the Enola Holmes films for Netflix. Hart also has a long-standing association with the streamer, with credits including Lift, Me Time, The Man From Toronto and Fatherhood.

His next Netflix comedy, 72 Hours, is scheduled to debut on July 24.