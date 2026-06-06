National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, on ventilator support

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday and is currently on ventilator support, hospital authorities said.

The actor experienced health issues and was rushed to the hospital in the morning, officials said.

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Hospital authorities said further details regarding Kumar’s health condition would be disclosed later.

Kumar, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago.

Associated with drama and mimicry before entering films, Kumar began his film career in 1997 and is known for portraying a wide range of comedy and character roles in Malayalam cinema.

He has won the Kerala State Film Award on four occasions.

During the recent Kerala Assembly election, Kumar openly supported the Congress-led UDF, appearing alongside its leaders on several occasions and criticising the LDF leadership.

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