Starlight, Deep and Black Noir steal the show in ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ Season 2 trailer

The Boys characters Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) appear in the trailer of Gen V Season 2, a spin-off to the superhero parody series, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The two-minute-24-second-long trailer shows sophomore sessions kicking off at the superhero school Godolkin University. Wicked star Ethan Slater features in the video as Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast of the upcoming season was revealed along with the trailer at San Diego Comic Con on Friday.

The trailer picks up where Season 1 left off, with Starlight saving Sinclair’s blood-bending hero Marie from the mysterious hospital room where she was trapped in the Season 1 finale.

A new experimental programme is currently in the works at Godolkin University, aiming to create supes as strong as Antony Starr’s Homelander. Things take a dark turn when Marie gets involved in the sinister project.

“In Season 2, school is back in session,” reads the logline of the upcoming instalment. “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss.”

“But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between humans and supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it,” the synopsis further reads.

A brief look at Andre, played by late actor Chance Perdomo who died tragically last year, also features in the trailer.

Season 2 cast includes Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

Michelle Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer of Gen V. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein are executive producers.

Co-executive producers of the show include Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou. Gen V is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.