‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill joins the list of presenters at 97th Oscars

Hollywood star Mark Hamill has joined the list of presenters at the upcoming 97th Oscars, the official X page of The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences announced on Sunday.

“The Force is strong with this presenter… welcome, @MarkHamill to the 97th Oscars! Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 2nd, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu,” the organisers wrote, referring to the metaphysical and ubiquitous power in the Star Wars universe.

Hamill is known for playing the role of Luke Skywalker, the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known, in the Star Wars franchise, created by George Lucas.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 3 (IST). Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time this year. A red carpet show will air 30 minutes before the Oscars ceremony.

The first list of Oscar presenters, announced by the Academy, included Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey.

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang were named as presenters in the second slate.

Andrew Garfield, Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot and Harrison Ford have recently been added to the list of presenters. Other celebrities who will take the stage include Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, Rachel Zegler, Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller.

Additionally, last year’s Oscar winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone are also set to present awards at the ceremony.

The 97th Academy Awards will be available to stream live on JioHotstar in India on March 3 from 5.30am. In addition to JioHotstar, the 97th Oscars will also air on Star Movies and Star Movies Select at 5.30am on March 3. Viewers can catch the repeat telecast on Star Movies and Star Movies Select at 8.30pm on the same day.