S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ inching towards Rs 50 crore-mark at global box office

Baahubali: The Epic, a combined and remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), is inching towards the Rs 50 crore-mark at the global box office, as per latest trade reports.

The S.S. Rajamouli directorial has so far earned Rs 39.75 crore nett worldwide since its October 31 release, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The re-release has outperformed other re-releases such as Vijay’s Ghilli (Rs 14 crore nett worldwide) and Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja (Rs 10.25 crore nett worldwide), as well as new releases like The Taj Story.

While the Paresh Rawal-starrer The Taj Story earned Rs 5.11 crore nett in India in three days, Baahubali: The Epic earned Rs 24.35 crore nett domestically during the same period.

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic runs for about 3 hours and 45 minutes. The film stars Prabhas in the titular role with Rana Daggubati playing the antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia round off the cast.

Baahubali: The Epic tells the story of the kingdom of Mahishmati and the rise of the warrior Amarendra Baahubali. The first film recounts how Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas), the son of Amarendra Baahubali, raised in exile by tribals, learns about the assassination of his father.

In the second film, the conspiracy that led to Amarendra’s murder is revealed, leading to Amarendra taking revenge against Bhallala Deva.

The film has been released in over 1,150 theatres worldwide, including more than 400 screens in the US, 210 in the UK and Ireland, and several venues in the UAE, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

