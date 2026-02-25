‘Hands down the best’: Karl Urban praises ‘The Bluff’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Boys actor Karl Urban has praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her performance in Prime Video’s action-adventure drama The Bluff, calling it “hands down the best” portrayal of a physically demanding moment he has witnessed on screen.

Urban, who has previously worked in large-scale action franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, stars opposite Priyanka in the Prime Video Original. In the film, she plays Ercell Bodden, also known as Bloody Mary, with Urban sharing the screen in several action-heavy sequences.

“She was a delight to work with and I was impressed by the passion and commitment that she brought to the role. The physicality that she imbued Bloody Mary with is, in my opinion, second to none,” Karl said.

“There’s a particular scene in which she acts winded after being thrown out a window and it’s hands down the best winded acting I have ever seen. Seriously, it’s Sigourney Weaver-level good,” the actor added.

Urban, who has trained under renowned fight choreographer Bob Anderson, said that action roles require discipline. “I enjoy the form and flow of sword work, I feel it comes quite naturally to me… You need to devote time and energy to rehearse and learn the moves. It’s not something you wing. Ultimately it’s an exercise in coordination and trust,” he added.

The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Joe Ballarini and Flowers. The film is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Cisely Saldaña, Mariel Saldaña, and Priyanka.

The film is executive produced by Joe Ballarini, Frank E. Flowers, Kassee Whiting, Ari Costa, Chris Castaldi, Nick Van Dyk, Thorsten Shumacher, Sarah Halley Finn, and Zoe Saldaña.

The cast also includes Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison, and Ismael Cruz Cordova in key roles.

The Bluff is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.