Thursday, 02 October 2025

Shah Rukh Khan a billionaire, richer than Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise: Report

The 59-year-old actor won the Best Actor National Award this year for his role in ‘Jawan’, marking the first National Award of his career

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.10.25, 11:00 AM
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan File picture

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has entered the billionaire club with a net worth of USD 1.4 billion, beating global celebrities like Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to an annual list published by the Hurun Research Institute on October 1.

Highlighting the Jawan star’s growing wealth, the report mentioned, “Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore (USD 1.4 billion).”

According to the report, Shah Rukh Khan has become the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025 after 33 years of his film career.

Shah Rukh’s wealth now surpasses that of many global stars, including Taylor Swift (USD 1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger (USD 1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld (USD 1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez (USD 720 million).

Shah Rukh is followed by Juhi Chawla and her family, with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore. Hrithik Roshan has received the third position on the list, with a wealth of Rs 2,160 crore. Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan have ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Last year, Shah Rukh debuted on the Hurun India Rich List, impressing with a wealth of Rs 7,300 crore at the age of 58.

Besides being an actor, Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment and co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With 43.9 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 48.6 million on Instagram, the 59-year-old actor is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media.

Shah Rukh won the Best Actor National Award this year for his role in Jawan, marking the first National Award of his career. Released in 2023, the film became one of Indian cinema’s all-time blockbusters, grossing Rs 1,000 crore at the domestic box office.

