Wednesday, 13 August 2025

‘Devi Chowdhurani’ teaser: Srabanti Chatterjee’s bandit queen fights against British rule

The Subhrajit Mitra-directed film features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Arjun Chakrabarty, Darshana Banik and Kinjal Nanda in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.08.25, 04:07 PM
Srabanti Chatterjee in Devi Chowdhurani

Srabanti Chatterjee in Devi Chowdhurani File Picture

The teaser for Srabanti Chatterjee-starrer Devi Chowdhurani, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra, was dropped by the makers on Wednesday to mark the actress’s 38th birthday.

“‘We will also fight back’. This is the story of a glorious history, a story of Bengali culture, a story of Bengali soil. Devi Chaudhurani arrives this Devipaksha. Read to road this Pujo,” Mitra wrote on Facebook, alongside the one-minute-11-second-long teaser video.

Devi Chowdhurani is an adaptation of Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s 1884 novel of the same name. It tells the story of a young woman named Prafulla who transforms into the legendary bandit queen, Devi Chowdhurani. Set in 18th-century Bengal, the novel explores themes of social justice, rebellion and women’s empowerment against the backdrop of British colonial rule.

The period drama features Srabanti Chatterjee in the titular role, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee as her mentor Bhavani Pathak. The ensemble cast also includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee and Kinjal Nanda.

Earlier this year, Devi Chowdhurani became the first Bengali-language film to gain official Indo-U.K. co-production status, granted by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, FFO, Invest India, and the U.K.'s BFI and DCMS.

Devi Chowdhurani Srabanti Chatterjee Birthday Bengali Cinema
