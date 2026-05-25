In pictures: President Murmu confers Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Vibhushan to veteran actor Dharmendra posthumously, received by BJP MP Hema Malini on his behalf, during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the Padma Vibhushan on Bollywood actor Dharmendra posthumously and the Padma Shri on actor Prosenjit Chatterjee at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dharmendra's award for exceptional and distinguished service in the field of art was received by his wife and BJP MP Hema Malini.

2 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on actor Prosenjit Chatterjee during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Veteran Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was honoured with the Padma Shri for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. Dressed in his traditional Bengali attire of dhoti and kurta, the actor walked up to receive the honour from the President.

3 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on tabla musician and composer Kumar Bose during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Violinist N. Rajam was honoured for her pioneering contribution to Indian classical music, especially for revolutionising violin performance through the 'Gayaki Ang' style that replicates vocal music on the instrument.

4 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan on former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Murmu conferred the Padma Bhushan on Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former Uttarakhand chief minister; Shatavadhani R. Ganesh, acclaimed polymath who revived the challenging classical Indian art form 'Avadhana'; Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank; and gastroenterologist Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy.

5 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan on Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Suresh Kumar Kotak during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

She also conferred the award posthumously on ad guru Piyush Pandey and former parliamentarian Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Pandey's wife and Malhotra's son received the awards.

6 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on Gujarati folk musician Mir Haji Kasam during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar, para athlete Praveen Kumar and former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general K Vijay Kumar received the Padma Shri.

7 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

8 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on para athlete Praveen Kumar during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The ceremony, which was held in the Gantantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, began with an instrumental rendition of the national song, "Vande Mataram", followed by the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana".

9 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on cultural activist from Arunachal Pradesh, Techi Gubin, during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

It was attended by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, among others.

10 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

11 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on Silambam master and cultural custodian from Puducherry, K. Pajanivel, during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

For 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards -- five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. The awards will be conferred at two separate Civil Investiture ceremonies.

12 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Silambam master and cultural custodian from Puducherry, K. Pajanivel, before the latter is conferred with Padma Shri during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Padma Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

13 13 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on veteran folk artist from Maharashtra, Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar, during a Civil Investiture Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The coveted civilian honours are given in various fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.