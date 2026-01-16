‘False and malicious’: Spanish singer Julio Iglesias denies sexual assault charges by former employees

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias on Friday denied allegations of sexual abuse levelled by two female former employees who worked at his Caribbean mansions, calling the charges “absolutely false” in a statement.

Iglesias, one of the world's best-selling Latin artists with more than 300 million records sold in 14 languages over a career spanning six decades, said he has never “abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With deep regret, I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked in my home. I deny ever having abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness. I have never felt such malice, but I still have the strength to let people know the whole truth and defend my dignity against such grave offence. I cannot forget the many dear people who have sent me messages of love and loyalty; I have found great comfort in them,” the 82-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

The alleged assaults, which are said to have taken place in 2021, came to light after a three-year joint investigation by the Spanish news site elDiario.es and the Spanish-language TV network Univision Noticias, according to media reports.

A complaint was lodged with prosecutors at Spain's National Court on January 5 by the advocacy group Women’s Link Worldwide, which is representing the two women — a domestic worker and a physical therapist known by the pseudonyms Rebeca and Laura. The organisation levelled charges of sexual assault and human trafficking against Iglesias.

Iglesias is known for singing hits like La vida sigue igual, Lo Mejor de Tu Vida, Summer Wind, La Mer and Divorcio.