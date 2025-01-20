Singer Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Surelia in close-knit ceremony

Singer-songwriter Darshan Raval married longtime best friend Dharal Surelia in a close-knit ceremony recently. Here’s a look at some moments from the wedding.

For his special day, Darshan donned an ivory sherwani, while Dharal wore a red bridal outfit. “My best friend forever,” Darshan captioned his photos on Instagram.

The Soni Soni singer kissed his bride’s hand as the couple sat on the mandap for their pheras.

As per media reports, Darshan and Dharal are childhood sweethearts. Darshan gained fame as a contestant in the inaugural season of India's Raw Star in 2014. He made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo track Jab Tum Chaho.

Dharal embraced Darshan for a picture. Gold-toned jewellery, smokey eyes, tinted cheeks and peach-hued lips perfectly complemented Dharal’s bridal ensemble.

The newlyweds beamed with joy during the celebration. He last recorded Be My Mehbooba song for the 2024 sports biopic The Miranda Brothers. Darshan is known for songs like Kabhi Tumhe from Shershaah (2020), Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Na Door Hai Na Paas Hai from Chandu Champion (2024).

