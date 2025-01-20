MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Monday, 20 January 2025

Singer Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Surelia in close-knit ceremony

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter is known for songs like ‘Soni Soni’, ‘Kabhi Tumhe’ and ‘Dhindora Baje Re’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.01.25, 11:18 AM

Singer-songwriter Darshan Raval married longtime best friend Dharal Surelia in a close-knit ceremony recently. Here’s a look at some moments from the wedding.  

Singer-songwriter Darshan Raval married longtime best friend Dharal Surelia in a close-knit ceremony recently.
1 5
Instagram: Darshan Raval
ADVERTISEMENT

For his special day, Darshan donned an ivory sherwani, while Dharal wore a red bridal outfit. “My best friend forever,” Darshan captioned his photos on Instagram.  

The Soni Soni singer kissed his bride’s hand as the couple sat on the mandap for their pheras.
2 5
Instagram: Darshan Raval

The Soni Soni singer kissed his bride’s hand as the couple sat on the mandap for their pheras.

As per media reports, Darshan and Dharal are childhood sweethearts.
3 5
Instagram: Darshan Raval

As per media reports, Darshan and Dharal are childhood sweethearts. Darshan gained fame as a contestant in the inaugural season of India's Raw Star in 2014. He made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo track Jab Tum Chaho.  

Dharal embraced Darshan for a picture. Gold-toned jewellery, smokey eyes, tinted cheeks and peach-hued lips perfectly complemented Dharal’s bridal ensemble.
4 5
Instagram: Darshan Raval

Dharal embraced Darshan for a picture. Gold-toned jewellery, smokey eyes, tinted cheeks and peach-hued lips perfectly complemented Dharal’s bridal ensemble.  

The newlyweds beamed with joy during the celebration. Darshan last recorded Be My Mehbooba song for the 2024 sports biopic The Miranda Brothers.
5 5
Instagram: Darshan Raval

The newlyweds beamed with joy during the celebration. He last recorded Be My Mehbooba song for the 2024 sports biopic The Miranda Brothers. Darshan is known for songs like Kabhi Tumhe from Shershaah (2020), Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Na Door Hai Na Paas Hai from Chandu Champion (2024). 

RELATED TOPICS

Darshan Raval
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE