‘Solo Leveling’ set to continue Jinwoo’s story with new feature film ‘Beyond the System’

Following the success of Season 2, the hit anime Solo Leveling is set to continue with a new feature film, Beyond the System, Crunchyroll announced on Saturday.

The upcoming film will serve as a direct continuation of the anime series, picking up after the events of Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadows. Alongside the announcement, Crunchyroll and Aniplex unveiled the film's English title and a teaser key visual. Further details, including the release date and plot, are yet to be revealed.

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Animated by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Sword Art Online, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao Piccoma and Crunchyroll.

Based on the globally popular Korean novel and webtoon series by Chugong, with illustrations by Dubu (Redice Studio) and adapted by h-goon, Solo Leveling has amassed over 650 million page views on Japan's digital manga and novel platform Piccoma.

The anime follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system that enables him to level up by taking on special tasks.

When Solo Leveling came out in 2024, it became an instant hit, impressing viewers with its impeccable visuals and storytelling.

The first two seasons of Solo Leveling are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.