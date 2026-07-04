Shanaya Kapoor to make Telugu debut with ‘Zombie Reddy 2’: Report

Actress Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Telugu film debut with Zombie Reddy 2, a sequel to the 2021film, as per reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the film, directed by Suparn Varma, will see Shanaya star opposite Hanu-Man actor Teja Sajja.

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Production on the sequel is currently underway in Hyderabad. Shanaya is expected to begin shooting soon.

“Suparn Varma is set to direct Zombie Reddy 2 as his next project after Haq. The shoot has already gone on floors in Hyderabad, and Shanaya Kapoor is set to play the female lead and she is expected to join the team soon,” a member from the film’s team told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Prasanth Varma’s Zombie Reddy released in 2021. The film follows Mario, a game developer, and his friends as they battle a zombie outbreak in Rayalaseema while trying to find a way to escape.



"Mario, a game developer, and his friends must tackle and escape from a rising zombie apocalypse in the region of Rayalaseema," reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Zombie Reddy emerged as one of Telugu cinema’s earliest zombie-themed films.

People Media Factory, which earlier collaborated with Sajja on Mirai, is producing the sequel.

Varma is best known for directing The Family Man and Rana Naidu. His latest directorial, Haq, stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam.

Kapoor was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Also starring Adarsh Gourav, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.