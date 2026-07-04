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regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 July 2026

Censor board suggests two changes in 'Dhamaal 4' ahead of release: Report

Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, the Indra Kumar directorial is set to hit theatres on July 10

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.07.26, 05:34 PM
Dhamaal 4 release date

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javeed Jaferi File Picture

Two changes have been issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise ahead of its July 10 release, as per reports.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the board certified the film with a U/A 13+ rating after recommending a handful of changes.

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The film did not undergo any scene deletions. However, two reportedly obscene hand gestures were altered, while seven objectionable words were replaced before certification was granted.

The report further added that the CBFC granted the film its clearance certificate on July 2 following the required modifications. It reportedly has a runtime of two- -hours-23-minutes.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi will reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

The Dhamaal franchise revolves around a group of goofy, good-for-nothing friends – Roy (Deshmukh), Manav (Warsi) and Adi (Jaferi), who are constantly on the run and in search of hidden treasure, often encountering a determined police inspector and other quirky characters.

The first two films – Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011), also starred Sanjay Dutt and Ashish Chaudhury in pivotal roles. In the third instalment, Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn joined the cast as Guddu.

Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series, Maruti Films, and Devgn Films. Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand will join the ensemble in this instalment.

On the work front, Ajay is set to reprise the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi version of the popular crime thriller film franchise Drishyam 3. Also starring Shriya Saran and Tabu, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

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