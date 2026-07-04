Adil Hussain, Nasser-starrer ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ gets India release date after Palm Springs fame

After making headlines at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Adil Hussain, Siddharth Menon and Medha Shankr-starrer Max, Min & Meowzaki is set to release in Indian theatres on July 24.

“A warm, snug, cinematic hug furr everyone from Gen X to Gen A. Max, Min & Meowzaki Trailer out on July 10th. In cinemas July 24th,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

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The film follows three generations of the Mahadevan family as they navigate love, heartbreak, healing, clashing ideologies and evolving family dynamics — all through the eyes of its silent furry protagonist, Meowzaki, a cat named after Japanese animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, the film also stars Mandira Bedi, Nasser, Nafisa Ali, and Vidhatri Bandi, with a cameo appearance by animation filmmaker Gitanjali Rao.

Shiladitya Bora, founder of production banner Platoon One Films, told Variety: “Max Min & Meowzaki reminds us why we go to the movies: to feel something together. Platoon One Films exists to back singular voices and ensure their work reaches audiences in theatres, as intended. We’re committed to bold, uncompromised Indian cinema that stays with you long after the credits – films that outlive the weekend.”