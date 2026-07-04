Sohail Khan makes reality show debut with Prime Video’s ‘Alliance’

Actor Sohail Khan is set to make his reality show debut with Prime Video's Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the streamer announced Saturday.

The streaming platform teased the upcoming episode on Instagram, revealing Sohail’s entry into the house alongside the existing contestants.

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In the video, Sohail, calling the show a chance to present his true self, said he is often perceived as quiet and reserved but warned fellow contestants against taking him lightly, adding that the show would reveal his true self.

Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley also enter the house alongside Sohail as new contestants.

The unscripted Hindi-language series features 16 contestants competing in pairs.

The contestants include actor-politician Ravi Kishan and his daughter Riva Kishan, actors Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni, choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar and actress Daisy Shah, as well as television personalities Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa.

The line-up also features television actress Niti Taylor paired with digital creator Ruhee Dosani, gaming content creator Vanshaj Singh alongside influencer Dolly Javed, gamer and YouTuber Payal Dhare with actor-influencer Sabby Suri, and actors Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

Set inside a high-tech underground facility, the show sees contestants take part in physical and knowledge-based challenges, secret missions and strategic gameplay.

The show marks Kemmu’s debut as a reality show host.

Alliance premiered on Prime Video on June 26. The reality series will run for 42 episodes over six weeks, with new episodes dropping daily at noon.