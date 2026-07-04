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‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1’ set to drop on Crunchyroll later this month

The anime film is the first part in the movie trilogy covering the final arc of the series

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.07.26, 04:28 PM
Still from 'Demon Slayer'

Still from 'Demon Slayer' File Photo

Anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Part 1, which was theatrically released in September 2025, is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on July 28, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The film will be available to stream in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and English. The film will also be available in additional dub languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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Infinity Castle is the first part in the movie trilogy covering the final arc of the series. It follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle.

The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The film has emerged as the highest-grossing anime of all time, collecting over USD 793.49 million at the worldwide box office. The record for the highest-grossing anime film of all time was previously held by its predecessor, Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Part 1 was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the Golden Globe Awards and Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild of America Awards. It was also longlisted for Best Animated Film at the BAFTA Awards.

The Demon Slayer anime follows Tanjiro Kamado’s journey through four television seasons as he trains to cure his demon sister and avenge his family. This story directly concludes with the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film trilogy, which serves as a high-budget theatrical substitute for a fifth season.

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Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Crunchyroll OTT Release
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