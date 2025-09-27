Sohum Shah joins forces with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios to produce ‘Tumbbad 2’

Actor-producer Sohum Shah and his banner Sohum Shah Films have joined forces with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios to produce Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the cult horror film.

While co-director Rahi Anil Barve will not return due to other commitments, Adesh Prasad, who co-directed the original, will direct the new instalment.

“I have looked up to Jayantilal Gada ji’s work for many years. When I met him to discuss Tumbbad 2, within just five minutes he locked the deal. It’s the kind of faith every storyteller dreams of. The appreciation, respect, and love he showed towards Tumbbad made me realise the film had truly received its due,” Shah said in a statement.

In September last year, Barve had announced his decision to step away from the sequel of Tumbbad, just days after the film’s successful re-release in theatres, which concluded with a teaser hinting at a follow-up to the cult classic.

Barve had described Tumbbad as exploring “the greed of patriarchy” and hinted that his future projects would delve into even darker themes.

The original film, produced by Sohum Shah Films and presented by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, captivated audiences with its exploration of greed, mythology, and horror. Last year’s re-release has not only reignited interest in Tumbbad but also surpassed the film’s initial box office earnings from its 2018 debut.

The re-release version earned Rs 30.5 crore nett while the original release had collected Rs 13.5 crore nett.