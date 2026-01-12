Sobhita Dhulipala’s podcaster Sandhya investigates bone-chilling crimes in ‘Cheekatilo’ trailer

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala plays Sandhya, a journalist-turned true crime podcaster, in the upcoming thriller Cheekatilo, shows a trailer dropped by Prime Video on Monday.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Sandhya’s life. She quits her job as a reporter of a television news channel to launch an independent crime podcast.

However, after a string of gruesome murders sparks a tense hunt for the truth, Sandhya uses her show to investigate and track down the person behind these bone-chilling crimes. The search eventually leads to an unexpected revelation that leaves her aghast.

“When the darkness holds mysteries, Sandhya becomes the light,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

Cheekatilo is directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd. The film is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

“Playing a character rooted in the by-lanes of Hyderabad and other Telugu localities and coming from a cultural background as my real self, the integration between the character and my own expression was seamless and utterly enjoyable. Grateful for this wonderful experience and our exceptional cast and crew - everyone brought their heart to the set every single day,” Dhulipala said in a statement.

“Being part of a Prime Original project is special in many ways. From Made in Heaven to now Cheekatilo, it has been an intentional and inspiring journey— our shared growth, commitment towards entertaining storytelling as well as the keenness to push the envelope each time is a rare joy,” she added.

The film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda in a lead role, with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas appearing in key roles.

Cheekatilo will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The film is set to premiere on January 23.