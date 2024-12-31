Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya to Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi: Celebrity couples who tied the knot this year

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish July wedding, with its star-studded guest list from India and abroad, was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about events of this year. However, it was not the only wedding that made headlines in 2024. Be it actor couple Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden, or singer Lana del Rey who chose close-knit ceremonies or celebs like Millie Bobby Brown and Aditi Rao Hydari who went for more elaborate dos, every event was picture-perfect. Others like Keerthy Suresh and Rebel Wilson, even chose to have double ceremonies to ensure they got to respect all faiths and include their nearest and dearest on the big day.

Here's a look back at some of the most memorable celebrity weddings of 2024.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 12 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple also had a glamorous white wedding with a stunning Goa sunset as the backdrop. The Baby John actress looked radiant on both occasions, and what stood out were the spontaneity and joy in all her photos. Antony made a grand entrance in a top-down convertible. The ceremonies, attended by their close friends and family, saw Keerthy’s cute Shih Tzu, named Nyke (a blend of AntoNY and KEerthy), almost steal the spotlight. Keerthy shared her wedding moments and posted pictures from the lively after-party, complete with dancing and fireworks. She first confirmed her 15-year relationship with Antony in an Instagram post on November 27.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

After getting engaged in April 2023, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown walked down the aisle this year, first in a small ceremony in May and then a second, more grand one at Italy’s Villa Cetinale in October 2024. The 20-year-old has been in a relationship with actor and model Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi since 2021. She shared gorgeous photographs from their wedding photoshoot with the caption “forever and always, your wife.” While Brown dazzled in a white lace Oscar de la Renta gown designed by Galia Lahav, Bongiovi looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Actor-couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, owned by the latter’s family in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills. The couple began dating in 2022 and got engaged this year on August 8 in Hyderabad. They kicked off their wedding festivities with the Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ritual in Visakhapatnam this October, followed by Mangalasnaanam rituals, which is the equivalent of the Haldi ceremony. Sobhita shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram page.

The wedding was attended by Chaitanya’s father, actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni, his wife Amala Akkineni, his younger son Akhil Akkineni and other family members.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor and musician Anthony De La Torre got married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, at the end of October. Condor looked radiant in a Vera Wang wedding dress. The couple first met at an Emmys party in 2015 and after going steady for six years, got engaged in December, 2021. In the lead-up to her wedding, the 27-year-old actress shared photos and videos from her bachelorette celebration and a surprise bridal shower organised by her friends. “Feeling so full of love — wedding week,” she wrote on Instagram.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16 in Wanaparthy, Telangana, after getting engaged on March 27. The couple later tied the knot for a second time in November at Rajasthan's Alila Fort Bishangarh. During the Rajasthan leg of the wedding festivities, Aditi and Siddharth dazzled in regal ensembles. Aditi wore a stunning red bridal lehenga and a black-and-white embroidered outfit, while Siddharth stole the show in an embroidered white and a crisp black bandhgala.

The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa, and Farah Khan Kunder. Aditi and Siddharth reportedly dated for three years before getting married.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Looking gorgeous in flowing off-shoulder white gowns, Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson and her entrepreneur girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, got married on September 28 in Sardinia, Italy, after nearly two years of dating. Wilson and Agruma — who also co-founded a loungewear brand, R&R Club — got engaged in February 2023 at Disneyland, California. The couple also had a legal marriage ceremony (officiated by Wilson’s sister, Liberty) in Sydney, on December 29, so that Rebel’s family members, especially her 94-year-old grandma could attend the joyous festivities.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick exchanged vows for the second time in a destination wedding in Italy this August after having tied the knot in London earlier that month. Westwick and Amy started dating in 2022 and got engaged in January, 2024. In November, Amy and Ed announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth got married to his longtime girlfriend Brooke Sansone on September 7 at his family home in California’s Montecito. For the wedding, Puth wore a black tuxedo with white lace on the edges, while Sansone sported a white strapless dress and a simple veil. The couple, both originally from New Jersey, began dating in June 2022 and announced their engagement in September last year.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, got married on June 23 in Mumbai after dating for seven years. The couple twinned in white for their special day. Sonakshi wore an embroidered white sari, while Zaheer donned an embroidered white kurta. She paired her outfit with a chunky stone-studded statement necklace, matching danglers, and golden bangles.

According to media reports, the couple, who first met on the set of Notebook (2017), registered their marriage at Sonakshi’s Bandra apartment. They were surrounded by close family and friends, including Shatrughan Sinha, her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi.

The newlyweds later hosted a reception for family, friends, and industry colleagues at a fine-dining restaurant in Dadar. For the post-wedding festivities, Sonakshi stunned in a red Banarasi sari.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who began dating in 2019 after they met on the sets of Pagalpanti (2019), tied the knot in a pastel-themed wedding ceremony in Manesar, Haryana, on March 15. Hitting it off right from the start, the couple have appeared together in several Bollywood films, including Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) and Taish (2020) since then. On the big day, Kriti looked stunning in an embellished pink lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna, while Pulkit wore a four-piece ‘pista’ green angrakha in chanderi silk, adorned with the Shiv Gayatri mantra. The duo ended their wedding festivities with a fun-filled reception ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in a beach wedding in Goa. Rakul looked ethereal in an intricately hand-embroidered lehenga by couturier Tarun Tahiliani and Jackky looked dapper in a white-and-golden sherwani with floral motifs. The couple who had made their relationship official in 2021, are the perfect example of the “neighbours to friends to lovebirds” trope with the Covid lockdown bringing them close. Their Goa wedding was attended by many celebs including Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty.

Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby in the hit American sitcom, married his girlfriend Jordana Jacobs in the middle of a snowstorm at upstate New York’s Cedar Lake Estate on January 6 this year. Jacobs is a psychologist from Brooklyn. Radnor and Jacobs reportedly began dating in 2022.

Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe

Ishq Bulaava singer Sanam Puri tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe in an intimate wedding ceremony in Nagaland on January 11. Known for hits like Ishq Bulaava, Jaane De Mujhe, and Ishtyle, Sanam donned a black tuxedo for the occasion. Zuchobeni, who is also a singer, looked ethereal in a traditional white wedding dress.