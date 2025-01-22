‘Sky Force’, ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ and other movies hitting cinemas this week

An aerial action drama. An adaptation of a classic play. A political drama set in Iran. A biopic of an iconic theatre actress. Films spanning multiple genres are set to hit theatres across India this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Sky Force (Hindi)

Directed by: Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sandeep Kewlani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur

Inspired by real events, Sky Force is an aerial action-drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1965. The film chronicles India’s airstrike on the Sargodha air base in Pakistan, the first on the neighbouring country. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a fearless pilot who leads the daring mission. Apart from the aerial combat sequences designed by Craig Macrae, known for his work on Mad Max and Pathaan, the movie boasts a soul-stirring soundtrack including a rendition of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Iranian)

Directed by: Mohammad Rasoulof

Cast: Soheila Golestani, Missagh Zareh, Mahsa Rostami and Setareh Maleki

The Seed of the Sacred Fig is a political drama that follows Iman, a judge in Tehran's Revolutionary Court, whose life spirals into paranoia as protests intensify following a young woman’s death. Tasked with signing mass death sentences, Iman struggles with distrust toward his wife Najmeh and daughters Rezvan and Sana, especially after his government-issued gun vanishes. Premiering at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the film won the Special Jury Prize. The film earned international acclaim, including a Golden Globe nomination and recognition as Germany’s entry for best international feature at the 97th Academy Awards.

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei (Bengali)

Directed by: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Ganguly, Koushik Sen, Ananya Chatterjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, Anirban Chakrabarti

Inspired by the classic play and film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei revolves on the deliberations of a group of people following a crime. The story follows intense debates as the characters, each embodying different sections of the society, grapple with reaching a unanimous verdict. The ensemble cast includes Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Koushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.

Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan (Bengali)

Directed by: Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Cast: Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly, Om Sahani, Rahul Bose, Chandan Roy Sanyal

Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan is a biographical drama directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, marking his debut in Bengali cinema. The film delves into the life of Binodini Dasi, a theatre artist who rose from the confines of being a courtesan to becoming the reigning star of Bengali theatre. It captures her relentless struggle against societal norms, her unwavering passion for the stage, and her journey through betrayal and triumph, offering an inspiring story of resilience and determination.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse (Malayalam)

Directed by: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, Viji Venkatesh

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, a suspense thriller produced by Mammootty, follows Dominic (Mammootty), a disgraced ex-cop-turned-private investigator, who takes on an unusual case: identifying the owner of a purse mysteriously left in his apartment. What starts as a straightforward task quickly leads him to a labyrinth of secrets involving disappearances, a murder and a stalker. The film marks Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial debut in Malayalam.

RE-RELEASE

Padmaavat (Hindi)

Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari

Padmaavat is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed historical drama, inspired by Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem of the same name. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, a Sinhalese-born Rajput queen celebrated for her beauty and the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer Singh plays Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who, captivated by tales of Padmavati’s beauty, invades her kingdom with the intent to capture her. The supporting cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka.