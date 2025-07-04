'Rs 400 crore worth property damage, nearly 70 dead': Monsoon fury devastates Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of relentless monsoon rainfall that has triggered widespread destruction across the hill state.

Cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides have reportedly left nearly 70 people dead, dozens more missing, and property worth over Rs 400 crore damaged, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Himachal Pradesh until July 7, warning of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.

1 6 People walk amid the debris in the aftermath of cloudbursts and flash floods, at Seraj valley in Mandi, HP, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (PTI)

An orange alert has been sounded for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur on July 5, while Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi have been placed under orange alert for July 6.

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for other parts of the state, cautioning against heavy to very heavy rain spells at isolated places, which could lead to flash floods, landslides, and road blockages, especially in already saturated areas.

DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, said, "We have recorded over Rs 400 crore in losses so far... as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely much higher. Our focus now is on search, rescue, and restoration. Detailed damage assessment will take time."

2 6 Debris of damaged buildings following cloudbursts and flash floods, at Seraj valley in Mandi, HP, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (PTI)

In its latest update, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), along with the Revenue Department, confirmed destruction across multiple districts, with Mandi emerging as the worst affected.

Mandi district alone has reported 17 deaths. Thirteen people have died in Kangra, six in Chamba, and five in Shimla.

In Mandi, 40 people remain missing. The Karsog and Dharampur areas in the district have witnessed significant damage.

3 6 People walk amid the debris in the aftermath of cloudbursts and flash floods, at Seraj valley in Mandi, HP, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (PTI)

A village in Mandi has been completely devastated. A relief camp has been set up, and food packets were air-dropped yesterday by the Indian Air Force.

Five relief camps have been established to house the 402 rescued people, 348 of them from Mandi alone.

Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the Thunag subdivision of Mandi, where road blockages, collapsed electricity and water systems, and stranded vehicles have brought life to a standstill.

4 6 NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of cloudbursts and flash floods, at Gohar in Mandi, HP, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (PTI)

On Friday, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force rescued 65 people trapped in Bharad, Deji, Payala, and Rukchui villages after heavy rain.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible assistance from the central government. “In the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the nation, spoke with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. Adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed... and reinforcements can be sent,” he said.

The infrastructure damage across the state is widespread. Around 250 roads remain closed.

5 6 Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after a landslide occured near the snow gallery in the Solang Valley, leading to the temporary closure of the Manali-Leh National Highway, in Kullu district, HP, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (PTI)

Over 500 electricity distribution transformers are non-functional. About 700 drinking water schemes have been disrupted.

In Shimla, schools have been flooded, leading to cancellations and distress among students and parents.

More than 150 houses, 106 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges, and several roads have been damaged. As many as 164 cattle have perished in the ongoing calamity.

6 6 Debris being removed after a landslide occured near the snow gallery in the Solang Valley, leading to the temporary closure of the Manali-Leh National Highway, in Kullu district, HP, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (PTI)

Terrifying visuals have surfaced online, showing rivers swollen with muddy brown water tearing through the countryside, sweeping away entire houses.

Rana pointed to larger environmental concerns in the wake of the destruction. “These events are a consequence of global warming and climate change. Himachal is not untouched by these impacts,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

