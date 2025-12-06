‘Sinners’, ‘Adolescence’ lead nominations for 31st annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) on Friday announced nominations for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners led the pack in film categories while Netflix series Adolescence topped the television categories.

The winners will be declared at a gala hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on 4 January, 2026.

Four new categories have been added this year: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.

Sinners garnered 17 nods, coming close to the record 18 secured by Barbie two years ago. The film is nominated for Best Picture, while Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton earned nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Young Actor/Actress, respectively.

Ryan Coogler received nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The film also scored nominations in Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Stunt Design, Best Song, Best Score and Best Sound.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another followed with 14 nominations.

In the television categories, Adolescence led with six nominations, including Best Limited Series. Stephen Graham was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Owen Cooper and Ashley Walters were named in the supporting actor category, while Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco earned supporting actress nominations.

Netflix romcom Nobody Wants This came a close second with five nominations.

“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to share this incredible group of nominees with audiences around the world today, and can’t wait to celebrate this year’s outstanding performances and projects at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4th,” Berlin added.

The CCA is the largest critics’ organisation in the US and Canada, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was formed in 2019 following the merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.