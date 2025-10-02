Zubeen Garg died while swimming, not scuba diving, says new report

Musician Zubeen Garg died last month after swimming in waters off Singapore island and not while scuba diving as per earlier media reports.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they have extended a copy of the autopsy report, along with its preliminary findings on Garg’s death, to the High Commission of India, upon its request, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SPF had earlier ruled out foul play in the death of 52-year-old Garg. “In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner’s inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning,” the Singapore broadsheet quoted Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation here, as saying.

She added that a coroner’s inquiry could ascertain the identity of the deceased and how, when and where the death took place.

According to the Singapore daily, Ng also said that there is no statutory definition for the term “foul play”, but SPF’s initial statement could be understood to mean that they do not suspect that Garg was murdered or died as a result of some criminal violence.

The police took Garg from St John’s Island to a hospital on September 19. He was pulled out of the water unconscious and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital but died that same day.

According to earlier media reports, the iconic singer was with more than a dozen people on an unnamed yacht on September 19 when tragedy struck.

A video posted on X on September 20 showed him jumping into the water for a swim while wearing a life vest.

But according to media reports, a person who posted the video, which has since garnered over 600,000 views, said Garg took off his life jacket minutes later and jumped into the water again.

The SPF had advised members of the public in Singapore not to share any videos or images related to Garg’s death.

According to various media reports, Garg’s death certificate, issued by a Singapore hospital, lists the cause of death as drowning.

The singer was in Singapore for the celebration of the 60th year of India Singapore Diplomatic Relations and to celebrate India ASEAN Year of Tourism, North East India Festival.

The mega event was to be held 19-21 September. However, all the events were cancelled due to the tragic death of the singer, an idol of millions in Assam and India.

Meanwhile, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday in connection with the singer’s death, the Assam Police said.

The duo has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence, a senior police officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.