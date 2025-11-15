Singer-rapper Cardi B welcomes fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs

American singer-rapper Cardi B has become a mother for the fourth time, welcoming her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Earlier, she had three children with her former spouse, rapper Offset.

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer penned a long note on Instagram, marking the beginning of a “new chapter” of her life. She also said that she will be focusing on herself and getting better, adding she loves the woman she has become.

In the video, Cardi B appeared to be taking a walk around the room in an all black ensemble with the track Hello from her latest album, Am I the Drama?, playing in the background. The artist has also mentioned in the note that she has started preparation for her upcoming music tour.

“Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” the singer wrote.

She added, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind. There’s nothing that's gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime. I’ve learned I’ve healed, and I'm loving the woman I’ve become! That's what this next era means to me, and I’m stepping into it better than ever.”

Cardi B has three children with her former husband, rapper Offset — daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, son Wave Set Cephus, and another daughter named Blossom.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, marking their final separation after their temporary separations in 2018 and 2020. The 2024 filing occurred just a month before she announced she was pregnant with their third child.

The singer began her relationship with the NFL star in May this year.

Cardi B’s last album, Am I the Drama?, was released on September 19, 2025. It is her second studio album and the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.