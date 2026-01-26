Singer Prakriti Kakar ties the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand; photos inside

Singer Prakriti Kakar tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand on January 23 in the presence of close friends and family. Here’s a glimpse into their wedding ceremony.

Prakriti and Vinay gazed into each other’s eyes. While the bride looked gorgeous in a reddish pink lehenga choli and polki jewellery, the groom looked dapper in a white sherwani suit.

The couple exchanged garlands during the ceremony as guests showered rose petals on them.

Prakriti walked under a canopy of flowers. She was accompanied by her father Sanjiv Kakar.

According to media reports, Prakriti and Vinay dated for nearly three years before getting engaged in April last year.

Prakriti’s sisters, Akriti and Sukriti Kakar, were also present at the wedding. The newly married couple beamed with joy after the sindoor-daan ritual.

The 30-year-old singer is known for tracks like Majnu, Sona Lagda and Sudhar Ja. Several celebrities including Tulsi Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and Manushi Chhillar congratulated Prakriti and Vinay in the comments section of their Instagram post.

